Blue Mountains Gazette

Updated February 13 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:12am
Buses replace trains Mt Victoria to Lithgow

Buses are replacing trains between Lithgow and Mount Victoria this week and next (February 13-17 and February 20-24).

