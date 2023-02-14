Blaxland High's diverse curriculum caters to needs of individual students Advertising Feature

A student has some fun as they take part in a hair raising science experiment in class. Picture supplied

Blaxland High School is a proudly comprehensive, co-educational school that holds high expectations of its students, most of whom are drawn locally from the lower Blue Mountains areas of Lapstone to Warrimoo.

The school is committed to the ideal that "Everybody gets a chance to be a somebody in the school" (Uncle Graeme Cooper).

Principal Emma Le Marquand said students "are supported and stretched, encouraged and challenged, and welcomed for who they are".

"Both teaching and non-teaching staff are supported to continue to grow in expertise and to remain engaged and excited by their work," Ms Le Marquand said.

"Establishing and maintaining relationships with students, staff, parents and the broader community is integral to the culture of Blaxland High School."

The school offers a diverse curriculum that caters to the academic, vocational, creative, physical, and social needs of young people. Learning programs are designed to challenge, engage, and support students.

Blaxland High School has a long and ongoing history of success in events such as Tournament of the Minds, Choral Eisteddfods, National Drama Eisteddfod categories and the Regional Debating Competition.

Past students have participated in Olympic Kayaking, Paralympics, Big Bash Cricket, and others.

In the 2022 Higher School Certificate there were 42 students who had Merit List Entries and more than 10 received an ATAR exceeding 90, with dux, Hamish Batty receiving 98.5. A further three students gained HSC Showcase selection with another eight gaining nominations.

More than 100 students were successful in gaining early entry offers for university.

Ms Le Marquand said their production of Anastasia The Musical showcased the incredible talents of the students. They also represented their school at a national level in futsal, soccer, diving, trampolining and distance running.

"When it comes to learning, our state of the art technology facilities provide secure access to the internet and a range of educational applications," Ms Le Marquand said.

"Our students experience a wide variety of cultural activities, ranging from the many sports challenges to debating competitions and student leadership activities.

"Blaxland High School continues to focus on excellence, opportunity, and success in all facets of school life. Students are encouraged to participate in all activities and to promote a sense of pride in their school.