Collaboration is key to being prepared if disaster happens Advertising Feature

Mary Coin's Good Earth Bookshop is featured alongside 15 other local businesses in the new Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap program. Picture supplied

Faced with rain, floods, train disruptions, COVID-19, landslides and irregular visitor numbers, one of the first things Mary Coin did when she opened Good Earth Bookshop was to reach out to other Blue Mountains' booksellers and collaborate.

The move resulted in a new community hub, business success and a group of newfound friends.

"I do not see those other bookshops as my competitors," Mary said. "All our shops are unique. And we all work to support each other.

"Our informal business network is an example of how a group of people can connect, share knowledge and find new opportunities for growth together."

Out of that collaboration, the Bookshop Trail was born, featuring an illustrated map of the 11 independent bookshop locations in the Blue Mountains.

Mary opened her Wentworth Falls bookshop as a pop-up shop in late 2021and recently moved to a larger space in which she has managed to create additional income streams and keep true to her business foundations - Earth care, community, and creativity.

Good Earth Bookshop is featured alongside 15 other local businesses in the new Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap program. The free digital learning tool helps businesses better prepare, connect, and build resilience within their communities.

A collaboration between regional business network BusinessBM and social enterprise Resilient Ready (formerly corporate2community), it features businesspeople, including Indigenous business owners, from across the Blue Mountains sharing experiences and lessons.

Funded through a grant from the joint-funded Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER), the Roadmap is made up of 16 two-minute learning modules grouped into themes: Understand Your Business, Know Your Risks, Plan Your Response and Build Your Networks.

Emma Madison from Indy Mtns (Springwood), Brett Groves (Bilingarra Indigenous Art & Culture Homewares, Leura) and Dimitri Douchin (Blue Mountains Stargazing, Wentworth Falls) are also featured in the Co-designing Local Solutions module of the Roadmap.

Meanwhile, a good first step to collaboration is to research your competitors online through the Business BM Directory, Mary said.

"There's no point in being anxious about what might be around the corner, but you need to be flexible so that when something does happen you can think how you can use it as an opportunity."

Program creator Renae Hanvin said collaborating with other local business people helps to do better business in the good times and prepare for the bad.

"Positive collaborations can have many benefits such as bring in revenue, help with staff shortages and reduce supply chain disruptions and costs,'' Renae said.

