Penrith Performing and Visual Arts has two amazing initiatives for local artists: Ancher Points: Emerging Artists Intensive at Penrith Regional Gallery and Q Theatre Lab at The Joan.
Ancher Points: Emerging Artists Intensive is the inaugural professional development program designed specifically to support emerging artists from greater western Sydney in a contemporary regional gallery setting.
The program will take place in the Gallery's Ancher House, an architectural collaboration between Margo Lewers and renowned mid-century architect, Sydney Ancher. It builds on the experimental, artistic and intellectual legacy of the original inhabitants, Gerald and Margo Lewers.
The program's focus is to provide an in-depth industry and peer-to-peer experience that promotes skills and knowledge exchange, while offering dynamic opportunities for artists to connect across the greater western Sydney region.
Emerging artists who live, work or have a connection to greater western Sydney, are in their first five years of their practice and are 18 years old and above are invited to apply. Te program is limited to 12 with two positions assigned for First Nations artists.
Q Theatre Lab is Q Theatre's residency program that champions the creation of new work for, with or by western Sydney artists. It's designed to make creative space and time for developing a project in the ideas or early stages of development.
Q Theatre Lab aims to offer artistic freedom to develop ideas, new work or artform. The program is artist-led, allowing artists to set their parameters best for their personal approach to creating.
This platform is for any western Sydney artist with a performance-based practice.
Q Theatre offers two residencies with $2,500 each in financial assistance. Further residencies may be considered budget pending. The successful applicant/s will get space to develop the work and technical and dramaturgical support for creative development.
Ancher Points: Emerging Artists Intensive applications close on February 28. See https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/ancher-points/. Q Theatre Lab expressions of interest close on March 6. See https://www.qtheatre.com.au/q-theatre-lab-2023/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.