Blue Mountains Gazette

Wentworth Falls writer Peter Gawler works on Last King of The Cross with John Ibrahim

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From destitute immigrant to towering nightclub magnate, Last King of The Cross sees an infamous Australian story brought to the neon-lit screen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.