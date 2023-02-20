Blue Mountains Gazette
Nsw Election

Liberal candidate still not selected for Blue Mountains state seat

BL
By B C Lewis
February 20 2023 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost a month away from the state election the Liberal Party has not pre-selected a candidate to contest the seat of the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.