Almost a month away from the state election the Liberal Party has not pre-selected a candidate to contest the seat of the Blue Mountains.
Former Liberal mayor, and now Independent Cr Daniel Myles, said it is because the party sees the now safe Labor seat of Blue Mountains as a "lost cause".
Cr Myles was a Liberal party member for 28 years, but quit in 2020 claiming the Blue Mountains branch had been taken over by a "cabal" of property developers and their supporters. Long-standing Liberal Deputy Mayor Chris Van der Kley quit at the same time.
"They are not interested in representing the people of the Mountains, only their factional agendas, that's why I quit after 28 years. They see the Mountains as a lost cause," Cr Myles said.
"They want to cherry-pick their own factionally approved candidates, just like in the recent Federal election."
But Liberal Party officials said they are going through a rigorous process to find a suitable candidate for the March 25 election. Several seats around the state - both Labor and Liberal - are yet to field candidates.
A spokesman for the NSW branch of the Liberal Party, Ian Zakon, said: "The NSW Liberal Party has a thorough nomination process in place that all candidates must go through.
"Whilst this rigorous process can be time consuming, it helps to ensure that we put forward great Liberal candidates that the community can get behind and support."
The sitting Labor member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle, said the lack of a Liberal challenger in the formerly bellwether seat is "bewildering".
"The major political party currently governing our state can't be bothered contesting electorates like Blue Mountains," Ms Doyle said.
She added Mountains voters were being "denied basic standards of transparency and accountability by the Liberal Party ... with the failure by the governing party to nominate a candidate for the seat of Blue Mountains at the March 25 election".
The Liberals held the seat in 2015, but Ms Doyle now holds the seat with a comfortable 15 per cent margin.
"This seat used to be a bellwether electorate," she said.
"I have always said that there's no such thing as a safe seat in politics, so it's bewildering that the Liberals are not taking this election seriously or even sending someone out to defend the record of this morally bankrupt government."
The news comes after private correspondence of a potential Mountains candidate - Dr Carolyn Currie (who has a holiday home in Blackheath) - was posted on Twitter by a Sunday Telegraph journalist. In the correspondence Dr Currie said she was quitting her nomination and called the party "sexist, ageist and misogynistic".
In correspondence with the Gazette Dr Currie confirmed her letter had been leaked and said: "I can confirm I am not standing as a candidate in any shape or form."
Greens candidate Dr Jenna Condie and Animal Justice candidate Greg Keightley have announced their intention to stand.
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society is planning their regular Meet the Candidates event on February 25 - with no Liberal candidate to invite to quiz on the environment.
Ms Doyle said "democracy suffers when the major political party currently governing our state can't be bothered contesting electorates like Blue Mountains. It shows that the Liberal Party has completely given up".
Deputy Labor Leader Prue Car said the lack of a Liberal candidate was "an example of the Liberal government treating the Mountains community with contempt".
