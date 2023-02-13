Blue Mountains Gazette

Helicopter rescue at Grand Canyon in Blackheath

February 14 2023 - 10:00am
A woman has been rescued and winched out by helicopter after an abseiling fall at the Grand Canyon in Blackheath.

