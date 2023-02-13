Helicopter rescue at Grand Canyon in Blackheath

A woman has been rescued and winched out by helicopter after an abseiling fall at the Grand Canyon in Blackheath.
Emergency services arrived to assist the 25-year-old woman on February 13, after she fell and was injured near the entrance of the canyon.
Police Rescue worked with paramedics in a lengthy operation to raise the woman to the top of the abseil.
Rural Fire Service was present to provide a "carry out" due to poor air conditions. RFS transported the canyoner to more accessible ground, where the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter winched her out and flew her to hospital.
The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, and she was in stable condition when flown to hospital.
