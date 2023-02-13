NSW state election dates

The 2023 NSW State Election is just over a month away, with the election day set for Saturday, March 25.
Between now and then, there are some key dates that voters should know.
Monday, February 27, at 8am, the lodgement of nominations by candidates will commence and closes Wednesday, March 8, at 12pm, along with the registration of candidates and groups.
Thursday, March 9, the candidates for the Blue Mountains electorate will be announced and the ballot draw will be conducted.
Saturday March 18, the early voting period will open.
Monday, March 20, the declared facility voting period opens and postal vote applications closes. Friday, March 24, the declared facility voting period and the early voting period both close.
Election day is Saturday, March 25, from 8am to 6pm.
Postal votes will be accepted until Thursday, April 6.
To apply for postal voting, check enrolment, find a venue or other voting options, visit the NSW Electoral Commission.
