An inquiry into the freight train derailment in December last year, is now in the hands of two regulatory bodies - the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator [ONRSR] and the Office of Transport Safety Investigations [OTSI].
The freight train derailment broke 10 kilometres of track in the Mid Mountains and inconvenienced thousands of travellers and Mountains commuters for more than a month in the peak tourist season of December and January.
The incident happened on December 14 and Blue Mountains rail commuters did not have their service back up and running until January 21, after repairs to the track between Lawson and Linden were finally completed.
An official spokesman from the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) told the Gazette on February 16 that they were "investigating the incident of 14 December 2022. ONRSR's role is to identify any safety issues and whether there has been any breach of Rail Safety National Law as a result of this incident".
Meanwhile OTSI said they had "not launched an investigation, but will review investigation reports on the incident from QUBE (freight service operator) and Sydney Trains (rail infrastructure manager) to identify if there are any rail safety insights which could be shared with other operators or provide commentary on the scope and depth of the reports".
A spokesperson said: "OTSI is not able to investigate all transport safety incidents and accidents that are reported. The Chief Investigator focuses the agency's resources on those investigations considered most likely to enhance rail safety by providing new safety lessons and insights that may be shared."
The company operating the freight train at the time of the derailment said they were "working with Sydney Trains" to investigate the cause of the incident.
Logistics provider Qube Holdings Ltd confirmed their train was travelling from Warren in the Macquarie Valley to Port Botany.
A company spokesman said last year: "Qube understands the disruption triggered by the derailment and investigations into the cause of that event continue."
"Qube has worked closely with Sydney Trains and other relevant agencies to support investigations following the incident, as well as to support restoration works, where appropriate. We will continue to work closely with these agencies".
Transport for NSW and Sydney Trains had to rebuild the entire damaged track in extremely difficult terrain, which required specialist engineering expertise. Transport for NSW has yet to announce the final cost of the repairs.
All 18.1km of damaged rail was replaced by mid January with crews then working on installing the "last of the ballast and tamping," a Transport spokesperson said. The 18.1km of replaced rail accounts for both sides of the track over the 10km of damaged area.
Buses replaced trains between Springwood and Katoomba during the repair period.
Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW and Bathurst MP, Paul Toole, said maintenance crews worked "around the clock right through the holiday period to get the job done".
While the incident was ongoing The Blue Mountains Gazette asked Transport for NSW how it happened, how much it has all cost, who is paying for it and how can it be prevented from happening again.
They told the Gazette the investigation into the freight train derailment is "ongoing with the outcome expected soon".
Crews installed more than 15,000 new sleepers and 24,000 tonnes of ballast and replaced or repaired 92 pieces of signalling equipment. More than 140 frontline staff worked each shift, with a total of 420 staff working within each 24-hour window, Mr Toole said.
Critical diesel freight movements continued in limited blocks on an adjacent track. The extensive damage to infrastructure meant electric trains could not travel on the line (Intercity passenger trains on the Mountains line are predominantly electric).
An exception was made for the Elvis Xpress which, using a diesel engine and travelled through the work area between January 1 and January 5 when the adjacent line was open to freight movements.
Meanwhile another freight incident last month inconvenienced late night passengers. Trains returning to the Mountains after 9.45pm on February 23 were affected. With no buses on offer, some passengers took almost five hours to return home to the Upper Mountains and beyond. Trains did not return to normal service for 16 hours.
The Gazette understands the delays were caused when a freight train's engine failed between Springwood and Valley Heights and it blocked the track.
