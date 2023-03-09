Blue Mountains Gazette
ONRSR and OTSI investigate freight train derailment in Mountains

By B C Lewis
March 10 2023 - 6:30am
An inquiry into the freight train derailment in December last year, is now in the hands of two regulatory bodies - the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator [ONRSR] and the Office of Transport Safety Investigations [OTSI].

