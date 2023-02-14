Blue Mountains Gazette

New round of community grants now open to local groups

Updated February 14 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Community groups in the Blue Mountains can apply for funding of up to $20,000 under the Federal Government's Stronger Communities grants program.

