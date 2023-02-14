New round of community grants now open to local groups

Community groups in the Blue Mountains can apply for funding of up to $20,000 under the Federal Government's Stronger Communities grants program.
Community groups and not-for-profit organisations in the Blue Mountains are able to submit an expression of interest for grants between $2,500 and $20,000 for projects that enhance the local community.
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said the Stronger Communities grants are known to many local groups and the fantastic work these grants allow home-grown organisations to do in the community.
"In the last round of Stronger Communities, I was able to recommend funding for groups as diverse as the Hawkesbury cancer charity Pink Finss for their kitchen upgrade, through to the Medlow Bath community for redesigning the important Aids memorial garden," she said.
"If your group has projects such as needing new equipment or looking to upgrade facilities used by the community I would encourage you to apply.
"We're looking for smaller projects that deliver huge social benefit for our community. There are clear rules around who is eligible - groups must have an ABN, and projects must be completed within six months of receiving the funds."
Expressions of interest (EOI) for the grants program can be made at tinyurl.com/262nmhjc.
An independent panel will assess the merits of each project before recommendations for funding are made. The EOI applications close at 5pm on Friday, March 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.