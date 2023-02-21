Blue Mountains Gazette

Victor Valdes: Viva Mexico tour comes to Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated February 22 2023 - 8:37am, first published February 21 2023 - 1:52pm
John Shand from Sydney Morning Herald wrote of Victor Valdes: "The brilliant singing of Valdes, who plays the harp equally well, made the heart pump that little bit faster."

Local News

