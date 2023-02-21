Victor Valdes: Viva Mexico tour comes to Blue Mountains Theatre

John Shand from Sydney Morning Herald wrote of Victor Valdes: "The brilliant singing of Valdes, who plays the harp equally well, made the heart pump that little bit faster."
Valdes - an international harpist, singer and walking encyclopedia of Mexican and Latin American music - will bring his acclaimed show to the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, April 1.
The concert is a rare opportunity to experience Valdes in full regalia with his big band Mexican Mariachi group, as they play all the Mexican favourites.
"Trumpets, violins, romantic melodies, the works," said Valdes when talking about his show. "I will take you on a journey through Mexico, a party night to remember."
Valdes' powerful, compelling voice and passion for storytelling takes audiences on a sonorous journey through the many emotions of the Mexican and Latin American musical landscape. He has shared the stage with everyone from Angus & Julia Stone, Aloe Blacc to Los Lobos, Mirusia, Jimmy Barnes, and The Wiggles.
Valdes has appeared on folk, world music, rock, and blues festival stages Australia wide and was named director's choice at Bluesfest 2011.
Steeped in the folkloric traditions of his native Mexico as a dancer as well as a musician, Valdes began his career as Mexico's national folkloric dance champion three years in succession, and since re-locating to Australia has taught Latin dance, including at the Sydney Dance Company.
As a solo harpist he has given concerts in more than 25 countries and while in Australia performs authentic Mariachi music with a band of local musicians that he has trained personally.
