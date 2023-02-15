Blue Mountains Gazette

What 2023 looks like for Brad De Losa

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
February 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad De Losa is in training for the upcoming Australian Trophy on March 4. File picture.

Former world champion and Blackheath native Brad De Losa is back at the saw and axe in preparation for the Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.