Former world champion and Blackheath native Brad De Losa is back at the saw and axe in preparation for the Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy in South Australia.
The Australian Trophy is set to take place in Adelaide on Saturday, March 4.
De Losa has been subjecting himself to intense training for his return to the competition after a short break.
"It's a hard slog, but it's just a lot of cardio and stuff for this event more so than anything.
"I simulate the actual event, doing all the disciplines that we do in the trophy.
According to De Losa, training has been a challenge for him due to the break he took at the end of a successful 2022.
"It's been pretty tough getting back into it after Sweden in November last year, and then I've had a bit of a break since then," De Losa said.
De Losa resumed his training in between late December and early January and has picked back up now he is back into a routine.
"I've been to a few shows the last few weekends, just woodchopping events and I'm starting to look forward to Adelaide in a few weeks."
De Losa has his sights set on another podium win at the Australian trophy to secure a position at the World event in Rotterdam, despite up and coming competitors.
"It would be really nice to win it again and get the chance to go over to Rotterdam for the world trophy," he said
"It would be nice to win it again but there's really young competitors coming through the ranks. It's going to be quite a tough competition."
De Losa said he will be using this year to consider his future competing in Timbersports, following on from his 2022 winning streak.
"Last year was one of the better years I've had for a long time. I had quite a lot of success with the events last year," De Losa said.
De Losa won the world championship, the sawing event at the Royal Sydney show, the Australian Trophy, the Australian Championship and placed third at the World trophy.
"I had a really good year last year, whether I can replicate that or not will be a fair ask, but I will see how things go this year and see what's happening next year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.