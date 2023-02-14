Blue Mountains Gazette

Clarence crash, train changes at Blackheath, Mt Victoria

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 9:30am
Travellers in the Blue Mountains have been advised of disruptions to the road and rail network.

