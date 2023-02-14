Travellers in the Blue Mountains have been advised of disruptions to the road and rail network.
Chifley Road (Bells Line Of Road) between Clarence Colliery Road and Valley View Road is closed in both directions because of a two-car collision shortly after 8am on February 15.
Drivers trying to get to and from Lithgow are advised to take the Great Western Highway and Darling Causeway.
Buses are still replacing trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow all week and next week (February 13-17 and February 20-24).
Trains are still running between Mt Victoria and Central, although some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains continue to run between Bathurst, Lithgow and Central, to a changed timetable.
Passengers trying to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches at Lithgow should call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
At there are changes at Blackheath railway station as part of the upgrade works. The Station Street carpark is closed until Monday, February 20, to allow deliveries and set-up of equipment before major works on the weekend.
The station will be closed from 10pm on Friday (February 17) and 7am Monday (February 20). This is part of regular Sydney Trains track work but the contractors have taken the opportunity to schedule major work while buses replace trains.
Work this weekend will include installation of concrete and steel for the two new lifts (one is already installed) as well as resurfacing of the platform.
Twelve parking spaces on the highway will be temporarily removed over the weekend.
And the existing footbridge will be closed from 12am on Saturday until 5am on Monday. People wishing to cross the line will have to use the Govetts Leap Road/Bundarra St level crossing.
