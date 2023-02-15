Blue Mountains Gazette

Science at the Local returns to Springwood Sports Club for 10th year

February 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Science at the Local founders Hamish Clarke and Kevin Joseph at Springwood Sports Club. Picture by Eddy Summers

Science at the Local, the community science series that brings engaging and accessible science talks to the Lower Mountains, is kicking off their 10th season at Springwood Sports Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.