Science at the Local, the community science series that brings engaging and accessible science talks to the Lower Mountains, is kicking off their 10th season at Springwood Sports Club.
Speaking at 2.30pm on February 26 will be Sydney University synthetic chemist Yu Heng Lau and Western Sydney University lyrebird researcher Victoria Austin.
Since its inception in 2014, the series has provided a platform for community members to come together and hear from scientists and researchers about their work. More than 90 speakers and topics have been featured over the years, mostly at the "bowlo" but also on podcasts, webinars and at special events with local groups, libraries and universities.
The events have attracted a diverse audience of science enthusiasts, students, and curious members of the public, who have enjoyed the opportunity to engage with leading researchers and experts in their fields.
"Cutting edge science is obviously cool, but what makes Science at the Local special is the community that's formed around science here in the Mountains," said co-founder Kevin Joseph. "It's great to be back for another year."
"We've covered some fascinating topics over the years - forensic science, medicinal marijuana, giant sea viruses, off earth mining, to name just a few," said fellow co-founder Hamish Clarke. "I think people will enjoy what we've got planned for 2023."
For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit www.scienceatthelocal.org.
Science at the Local is supported by Inspiring Australia and the NSW Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.