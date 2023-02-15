Homelessness, elder abuse detailed at forum

A free forum for older women in the Mountains has been told sobering statistics by Yumi Lee, CEO of the Older Womens Network NSW.
Ms Lee told the forum of the Older Womens Network Blue Mountains [OWN BM] on February 11 that older women could be prone to elder abuse, financial insecurity and homelessness.
The womens' rights advocate said 70 per cent of older victims of abuse are women, 60 per cent of 65-69 year-old women had no superannuation at all in 2016, and older women could be at risk of homelessness with homelessness amongst older women increasing by 55 per cent in the last decade.
The theme of the event was 'Strong Women Staying Vibrant'.
More than 140 women attended the free event at Wentworth Falls School of Arts to hear from an inspirational line-up.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle opened the event. Other speakers included a former environmental citizen of the year and The Big Fix founder, Lis Bastian, who talked about the ways women can work together to create a healthier planet; Senior Constable Mikayla Weston who addressed cybersecurity, Federal MP Susan Templeman who spoke about motivation and Blue Mountains Council's Prue Hardgrove addressed the resources available to older people.
Other speakers looked at how to be stroke safe, learning tai chi, financial options for older people, e-safety and keeping an active lifestyle despite pain or injury. Information on Bushcare and The Women's Shed was available.
The event raised more than $300 towards the Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre via a raffle with donations from Josophan's Chocolates, The Carrington Cellars, Beaut-T-Ful Bags and Etico Hotel.
The event was sponsored by Bendigo Bank, council, Hominy Bakery and Todarellos.
