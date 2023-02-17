Blue Mountains Gazette

Day of art and music at Mt Wilson

February 17 2023 - 2:30pm
Writer and journalist Helen Pitt was Mt Wilson's artist-in-residence last November and loved the Blue Mountains so much she asked her choir to come back to sing to thank the locals.

