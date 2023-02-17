Writer and journalist Helen Pitt was Mt Wilson's artist-in-residence last November and loved the Blue Mountains so much she asked her choir to come back to sing to thank the locals.
"Mt Wilson is such a creative community - everyone there is an encourager of the arts so I wanted to bring my choir, Timbre Flaws, back to say thanks and to share a little joy in this bushfire ravaged community," she said.
Timbre Flaws, run by Stuart Davis, has singers from all over Sydney including two from Blackheath, designer/muralist Kelly Walworth, and artist Alex Snellgrove. Davis is always after male singers to boost his tenor and bass ranks.
Around 35 members of the choir will come to the Blue Mountains to camp and then sing on Saturday, February 25, at 4pm at St George's Anglican Church. Entry is by gold coin donation to help the church's restoration fund.
Earlier in the day at 10.30am, the current Mt Wilson artist in residence Sharon Peoples is hosting an open studio and artist's talk in the Mt Wilson Village Hall.
Peoples has worked as an artist for over 25 years, exhibiting nationally and internationally as well as taking on commissioned work. For her residency, she is researching and exploring the birds that are present or migrate through the Mounts.
She is interested in not only making bird-like structures but also playing around with the visual representations of birds and bird sound.
Suggested donation $10; morning tea provided. Bookings essential to kookootonga247@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.