Walking through the Mountains near start of 40,000km hike

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 15 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
Extreme hiker Alexander Campbell

An adventurous Sydneysider is walking through the Blue Mountains on day three of a planned walk around the world.

