An adventurous Sydneysider is walking through the Blue Mountains on day three of a planned walk around the world.
Alexander Campbell, 27, set off from the steps of the Opera House on Sunday, February 12 at the start of his 40,000 kilometre hike through 30 countries and across four continents - all while raising funds for The Fred Hollows Foundation.
Mr Campbell said he wanted to support the foundation, that works to end avoidable blindness, to give back to the people he would meet on his trip.
"The foundation operates in more than 25 countries, including many that I'll pass through on my walk including Indonesia, Thailand and Nepal," Mr Campbell said.
"By supporting the foundation, I hope to give back to the people and communities I'll meet on my journey and repay the kindness and hospitality I'm sure I'll encounter."
Mr Campbell is a passionate long-distance hiker who has already completed trails including the 800km Colorado Trail, 1600km Great Himalaya Trail and a 3750km hike from the Flinders Ranges to Sydney.
In the lead up to his big walk, Mr Campbell has already raised $3000 for The Foundation.
"Alexander's mission to hike 40,000km around the world is an incredible undertaking," The Foundation's Director of Brand and Communications Alison Hill said.
"I am inspired by his vision and grateful that he has chosen to raise donations for The Fred Hollows Foundation along the way."
Mr Campbell camped at Euroka Campground in Glenbrook before continuing his journey on February 15. As at 11.30am he was around Leura-Katoomba.
If you would like to donate to his cause, visit: fundraise.hollows.org/fundraisers/alexandercampbell/world-walk-expedition.
