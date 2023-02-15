Equinox and Fusion Boutique presents Odyssey - A night of world music performance and flamenco dance with the Byron Mark Septet at the Palais Royale Grand Ballroom in Katoomba.
This is a Spanish inspired evening where musician and composer Byron Mark and an ensemble of musicians perform Mark's latest album, Odyssey, scored for piano, string quartet, tabla, cajon and percussion. It explores flamenco and Indian rhythms, along with classical and jazz harmonies and so much more.
Byron Mark is a professional percussionist, pianist and composer, who has established himself as an in-demand funk, flamenco, jazz and pop performer, both in Australia and internationally.
Beginning with study in classical piano from a young age, Mark continued on to learn drums, percussion and saxophone, and has pursued specialist training on cajon in Spain and djembe in West Africa.
"I love sounds and I love rhythm," he said. "Combining these, I love to create music. From a young age, I would tickle the ivories or tap out beats on anything I could find, and years later, nothing much has changed - in fact I probably do those things a whole lot more now.
"What has changed though is my musical awareness and knowledge, which continues to grow everyday on the life long journey of music."
After many tours and performances with flamenco ensembles around Australia, Mark has developed a strong passion for flamenco rhythms. He is using this knowledge to craft unique compositions inspired by flamenco palos while staying true to his classical piano roots.
With this, the Byron Mark Septet was formed - and is a powerful live ensemble with members from all around the world.
Odyssey explores the sonic possibilities when combining keys with a traditional string quartet, cajon and tabla, percussion and flamenco dance.
Guest flamenco dancer Lauren Majarres will perform on an elevated dance floor stage in featured pieces throughout the concert.
Odyssey is on Saturday, April 1 at the Palais Royale, 230 Katoomba St, Katoomba. Doors open 5pm, show starts 6pm. More info and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au
