Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

A night of world music and flamenco dance

Updated March 24 2023 - 10:35am, first published February 15 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Equinox and Fusion Boutique presents Odyssey - A night of world music performance and flamenco dance with the Byron Mark Septet at the Palais Royale Grand Ballroom in Katoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.