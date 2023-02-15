It's a new dawn, a new day, and a new captain at the helm of the ship of state. And what a state we're in. Inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War Three... Could things get any worse? Absolutely! Neighbours has finished!
But, there is a light on the horizon: The Wharf Revue is back. Inspired by the new national spirit of optimism that lasted for a week, the team are as keen as mustard to once again tackle the big-picture issues.
Created by the hilarious Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott and performed by the trio along with Mandy Bishop.
Said the Revue creators: "Whether he's Albo Baggins tackling the Mountain of Debt, down a rabbit hole in Wonderland or fighting a term war in Inner West Side Story, Australia's favourite new PM is ably support by Tanya, Chris, Tony, Jim and Katy.
"Not so much by Jacqui, Allegra and Pauline on the very cross benches. And let's not mention King Charles, Vladimir, Boris and Joe - oh bugger, we just did."
"So hysterical that I was brought to tears" - Sydney Morning Herald
The world is grim - what better time to have a laugh?
The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on March 9-11 at 7.30pm and March 11 at 2pm. Tickets: Standard $70, concession $65. See www.thejoan.com.au.
