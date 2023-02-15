Night roadworks Katoomba to Medlow Bath

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions for road resurfacing work on the Great Western Highway, westbound between Katoomba and Medlow Bath.
This essential maintenance work starting from February 15 will provide a smoother road surface and will improve safety for all road users.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am for up to three nights, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
