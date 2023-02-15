Blue Mountains Gazette

Overnight roadworks between Katoomba and Medlow Bath

February 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Night roadworks Katoomba to Medlow Bath

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions for road resurfacing work on the Great Western Highway, westbound between Katoomba and Medlow Bath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.