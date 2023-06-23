It has been empty for eight years, costing Blue Mountains council more than half a million dollars in lost rental income, but finally the Wayzgoose building in Leura Mall is for sale.
Council is seeking expressions of interest from potential buyers who will commit to undertake repair and conservation works within an agreed period. It cannot be demolished.
The saga began back in June 2015, when the Circus shop moved out of its premises next to the Wayzgoose cafe and a council inspection found damage in that half of building.
Five months later, Wayzgoose owner Mark Alchin was given notice to quit and in December 2015, council voted in confidential session to demolish the historic building.
This created a public outcry and council eventually backed down and instead had a DA prepared for its redevelopment.
That DA attracted enormous criticism, with 185 submissions and a petition of more than 10,000 signatures against it. So council had an amended DA prepared, which was rejected by an independent planning panel.
In December 2018, a third DA, which retained most of the 100-plus year old building's historic heritage, was finally approved.
In March 2020, council voted to open expressions of interest for potential sale of the building. More than three years later, it has happened.
As well as the lost rent from the unoccupied building, council has also paid out significant sums of money in DA costs, legal fees, structural and building reports, heritage advice as well as planning panel fees.
EOIs close at 5pm on July 19. See council's website for further details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.