Blackheath's Soldiers Memorial Park is brimming with new plants after a major overhaul.
A new toilet block has been built neat the popular rocket playground, access paths made and a new fountain installed, all surrounded by sweeping lawn and extensive plantings of rhododendrons, daphne, maples and tree ferns.
Perhaps somewhat optimistically in Blackheath, there are also swathes of gardenias (though there may be new cultivars since this reporter's failed attempt).
The path from the memorial gates on Prince Edward Street to the swimming pool has been regraded to make it more accessible for those with mobility issues.
The accessible toilet block, which replaces two severely rundown facilities that used to be behind the rhododendrons near the swimming pool, has been designed to replicate the style of the pool's change rooms.
And in an elegant solution to the problem of water, which for the last couple of years has saturated the toilet building site and formed a constant stream down towards the duck pond, twin pipes have been laid to direct the water in to a channel lined with large stones.
Jenny Ross from the park friends said: "Friends of Blackheath Pool and Memorial Park are very happy with the result and the plants used. We particularly like the use of the low growing rhododendrons like the 'Blue Admiral', azaleas and daphnes as they work in so well with the English landscape aesthetic of the park design.
"We really appreciate the special care the contractors have taken with the toilet block, paths and the plantings. We understand that donations of tree ferns are still being sought to finalise the work - if anyone has a spare tree fern."
The landscaping is finished but there is still work to do on the toilet block.
A council spokeswoman said while most of the work has been completed, a labour shortage has delayed the delivery and installation of four large, decorative metal screens.
"These screens will provide a sliding door and a wall at each end of the toilet block and fully secure the building once closed. Currently, delivery of the screens is expected in late March."
