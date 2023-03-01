Blue Mountains Gazette

Exciting new look for Blackheath's Soldiers Memorial Park

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
Blackheath's Soldiers Memorial Park is brimming with new plants after a major overhaul.

JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

