A NSW election candidates' forum on environmental issues is being hosted on February 25 by the Blue Mountains Conservation Society.
The forum aims to ensure the community is aware of the candidates' positions on important Blue Mountains environmental election issues.
All candidates announced so far have been invited to attend the forum, including the current member, Labor candidate Trish Doyle; the Greens candidate Dr Jenna Condie and the Animal Justice Party candidate Mr Greg Keightley.
"All of these candidates have confirmed they will be attending", president Madi Maclean said. "Unfortunately, the Liberal Party has yet to announce its candidate for the Blue Mountains (as at February 16). The Society has reached out to the Liberal Party in the hope the proposed candidate or a party representative can attend the forum."
Candidates will have the opportunity to speak on what they see are the critical environmental issues for the Mountains and what actions they will take. They will also be asked questions from the audience.
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society will also discuss their key environmental concerns.
The forum is at the Lawson Community Centre on Saturday February 25 at 2pm. It is free and open to the public.
The forum is part of the Society's wider campaign to ensure the community can make an informed choice on election day in terms of the environment. This includes circulating to candidates a questionnaire asking for their position on key issues including:
The results will be published on the Society's website before early voting opens.
"How you vote can impact on the environment, so everyone's votes matters. We want to ensure the public makes an informed choice on election day," Ms Maclean said.
