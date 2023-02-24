Blue Mountains Gazette

Alison Booth's 'Bellevue' tackles protected wilderness in the Blue Mountains

TW
By Tom Walker
February 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After an accomplished career in economics academia, Professor Alison Booth has found a new groove as a fiction writer - with her latest book exploring a battle to save the Blue Mountains' natural heritage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.