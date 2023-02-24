Alison Booth's 'Bellevue' tackles protected wilderness in the Blue Mountains

After an accomplished career in economics academia, Professor Alison Booth has found a new groove as a fiction writer - with her latest book exploring a battle to save the Blue Mountains' natural heritage.
Currently Professor Emeritus of Economics at ANU, Ms Booth has written six novels since her fiction debut in 2010, Stillwater Creek.
She said that her academic career helped greatly with the planning process for her plots - and that writing provided a reprieve from her university work.
"It's been a very nice career because it's quite an escape from the rigours of the academic work, having this area where you can let your imagination go," she told the Gazette.
Her newest novel, Bellevue, is set in the invented Blue Mountains township of Numballa.
Ms Booth said this was a decision to allow greater creative licence, but that Numballa is heavily inspired by Blackheath.
She visited Blackheath often for family holidays whilst growing up, and her parents ultimately retired there. She also wrote some of Stillwater Creek under a fellowship at Varuna House.
"I really love it, it's like a part of my DNA, I think," she said of the Blue Mountains.
Bellevue is set in 1972 and follows Clare Barclay, who unexpectedly inherits Bellevue, an historic property in the Blue Mountains. Upon moving in Clare discovers a plot to redevelop Numbulla, endangering the protected wilderness area.
Ms Booth said a key inspiration for Bellevue was her fascination with the Green Bans of the 1970s, in which NSW Builders Laborers Federation refused to work on projects that were socially damaging.
She said these bans are the reason so many parts of Sydney have survived, such as The Rocks and Woolloomooloo.
"I think it's a very, very interesting phenomenon. Sydneysiders were very, very lucky that they had that period during which so much heritage stuff was saved," she said.
Ms Booth's interest in the bans is reflected in Bellevue, through the story of a woman fighting to preserve the natural beauty of the Mountains.
Bellevue releases on March 16, and will be available at Gleebooks in Blackheath, the Little Lost Bookshop in Katoomba, and Megalong Books in Leura. For more information about Ms Booth visit her website at https://www.alisonbooth.net/about.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.