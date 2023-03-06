A new CEO has started at Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute, and she has a vision to rebuild it.
Janes Powles began as part-time CEO of BMWHI in September 2022, but her appreciation for the Blue Mountains has been with her since she was young.
"I've got a long connection and love for the mountains. I have some really strong memories of being up here as a child," she said.
She said that right from the start of her new role she's had a sense of deep appreciation for the area.
"On my very first day I was walking with Rosalie Chapple, who's one of my board members. And I stood at one of the lookouts and just had that overwhelming feeling of awe looking across the escarpment," Ms Powles said.
"And I said to Rosalie 'I hope I never lose that sense of awe.'"
Driven by this awe, Ms Powles is already working tirelessly toward new opportunities for the Institute - including an application for an Eco Arts program submitted on February 14.
The Eco Arts program sees artist and scientists come together, as artists reflect and interpret scientific learnings from the environment.
"The idea of the arts program is to create opportunities for those sort of intersections between the arts and science, and connecting with the community at a deeper level," said Ms Powles.
She is also looking to expand the Institute's research and education programs, with hopes to engage the community as much as possible, including plans to increase their citizen science program.
Ms Powles said the work of the Institute is set on understanding the threats to the Blue Mountains World Heritage area and how it can be protected.
When asked about the raising of the Warragamba Dam, she said:
"What we know is that the raising of the wall will have an impact on key eucalypt populations and threaten the eucalypt diversity for which the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area has been granted World Heritage status.
"There are a number of endangered species, ecological communities and cultural sites that would be inundated by the proposal to raise the wall."
More broadly, Ms Powles sees climate change, invasive species, and urban sprawl as the greatest threats to the nature of the Blue Mountains.
She said collaboration between BMWHI, Blue Mountains City Council, and National Parks and Wildlife will be important for the future of the Blue Mountains and its environment.
"Collectively we have a commitment for working together to deepen the ways of working and that engagement, so that the impact we can drive collectively can be greater," she said.
Ms Powles is excited to be stepping up as CEO, noting the responsibility to drive change for a more sustainable future.
"I think there are some enormous opportunities and I'm really energised to be stepping into those opportunities. I'm inspired to be here," she said.
To learn more about the Institute, visit its website at https://www.bmwhi.org/.
