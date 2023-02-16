Work begins for electric vehicle chargers at Blaxland

Good news for electric vehicle drivers in the Lower Mountains, as work has begun to prepare installation of six EV charging stations at the Hope Street car park in Blaxland.
The work, which began on February 13 and will end on March 28 (weather permitting), was announced by Blue Mountains City Council on its Facebook page.
"This is necessary work to establish the electrical infrastructure needed for the EV charging stations, which will be installed later this year at a time to be confirmed, based on contractor availability," said the post.
This phase marks the continuation of plans from 2021, when council discussed entering into a licence agreement with Tesla.
At the time, Blue Mountains Chief Executive Officer Dr Rosemary Dillon said that "supporting and encouraging electric vehicle uptake is in line with our goal of being a clean, sustainable City".
Council expects the Blaxland charging stations will attract 700 users per month.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette.
