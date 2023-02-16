Blue Mountains Gazette

Work begins for electric vehicle chargers at Blaxland

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:49pm, first published February 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good news for electric vehicle drivers in the Lower Mountains, as work has begun to prepare installation of six EV charging stations at the Hope Street car park in Blaxland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.