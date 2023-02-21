Eye surgery will be available at Katoomba hospital within weeks.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District has made the decision to offer the specialty at Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital from April this year.
"It's a start", said Dr Stavros Prineas, chairman of the Blue Mountains Medical Staff Council. "It shows that the LHD and local staff are ready to do their bit - but what we really need is a new hospital. So now it's time for the politicians to step up."
According to Blue Mountains City Council, over 60s residents make up just under 30 per cent of the Mountains population - making it one of the oldest communities in NSW - and that figure is projected to increase dramatically over the next 15 years.
One of the most common health problems that comes with increasing age are cataracts - a clouding of the lens of the eye, which leads to increasingly blurred vision and, if left untreated, blindness.
"Cataracts are particularly debilitating for older people," Dr Prineas said. "Studies show they can rob people of the ability to live independently, to self-medicate safely, and they significantly increase the risk of permanent injury from falls and accidents due to poor vision."
The treatment is a short operation, done usually under local anaesthetic, to replace the clouded lens with a new artificial lens. Modern technology and improvements in surgical techniques have revolutionised care.
Dr Prineas said it is now a 15-minute day procedure that can radically transform the quality of life for many, allowing people to continue to drive and work, remain active and independent, and enjoy clear vision for many years.
"Now that this expertise will be based at Katoomba, it will be even easier for locals to access this important service."
He added: "It's a welcome recognition of the LHD's commitment to meeting the particular needs of our local communities, and a good decision; but our communities deserve more.
"It was great to see the Katoomba Hospital Action Group speaking up in the Gazette last week. We certainly saw a lot of posturing from across the political spectrum in 2022, but as far as funding for a new hospital goes, there's been a deafening silence so far this year, despite pledges to hospitals in other electorates that have already enjoyed recent upgrades.
"Blue Mountains Hospital is nearly a century old so In the coming weeks we need to hear firm commitments from election candidates to benefit Blue Mountains residents."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.