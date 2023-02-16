Dream Alley Dream celebrates women at interface of sound, technology and performance

Dream Alley Dream in collaboration with Blue Mountains City of the Arts and Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is presenting Dream Alley Dream #6 - Jasmine Guffond, Alexandra Spence and Gail Priest.
The event will be held in the world heritage exhibition space at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on Saturday, March 11.
Jasmine Guffond is a Berlin-based sound artist and composer using the sonification of data to engage with contemporary political questions.
Alexandra Spence is a Sydney/Eora-based sound artist using field recordings, analogue technologies and object interventions to evoke imaginary landscapes.
Gail Priest is a Blue Mountains-based sound artist and writer using voice, field recording and machine mutterings to enter a liminal zone between abstraction and figuration.
Dream Alley Dream celebrates women at the interface of sound, technology and performance.
Tickets are $25.58 and kids are free (please let organisers know at time of booking about your little people). It's presale because the space has limited capacity. This is an alcohol free event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.