Dream Alley Dream celebrates women at interface of sound, technology and performance

Updated March 3 2023 - 1:12pm, first published February 16 2023 - 3:57pm
From left, Gail Priest, copyright of the artist; Jasmine Guffond, copyright of Camille Blake; and Alexandra Spence, copyright of Lucy Parakhina.

Dream Alley Dream, in collaboration with Blue Mountains City of the Arts and Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, is presenting Dream Alley Dream #6 - Jasmine Guffond, Alexandra Spence and Gail Priest.

