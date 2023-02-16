Changes at Blackheath train station

At Blackheath, changes are planned at the railway station to allow further installation of lift infrastructure.
The station itself will be closed from 10pm, Friday February 17 and 7am Monday, February 20.
This is part of regular Sydney Trains track work but the contractors have taken the opportunity to schedule major work while buses replace trains.
The Station Street carpark is closed until Monday February 20, to allow deliveries and set-up of equipment before the major weekend works.
This will include installation of concrete and steel for the two new lifts (one is already installed) as well as resurfacing of the platform.
Twelve parking spaces on the highway will be temporarily removed while work continues.
And the footbridge over the tracks will be closed from 12am on Saturday February 18 until 5am on Monday February 20. People wishing to cross the line will have to use the Govetts Leap Road/Bundarra St level crossing.
