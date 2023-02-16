Blue Mountains Gazette
An iconic piece of Australia's rail history, Zig Zag, to welcome back passengers

The historic Zig Zag Railway in Clarence, near Lithgow, is on the cusp of re-opening to passengers, after undergoing extensive restoration works.

