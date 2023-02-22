Rotary charity movie to provide aid for Turkey disaster victims

Lower Blue Mountains Rotary has snared a real coup with its next charity movie Living starring Bill Nighy - and all proceeds will aid the Turkiye disaster victims.
Glenbrook Cinema has booked a preview screening on Sunday, March 12, with the season proper starting the following week.
Rotary president Bruce Bailey announced on February 17 that all profits from the charity night will be devoted to Rotary's ShelterBox program - providing temporary housing and shelter for survivors of the Turkish/Syrian earthquake disaster.
Tickets are only $20 each and Mr Bailey said the club hopes to raise $1,000 to support the Earthquake/ShelterBox Appeal.
"ShelterBox is a unique Rotary-supported program which has provided thousands of temporary homes to disaster victims all around the world in the last 20 plus years.
"The ShelterBox aid kit includes a family sized well equipped tent - and comes complete with basic tools and cooking/survival equipment," he said.
Bill Nighy has become a very popular British star in recent years and Living is an absorbing story - laced with humour - on the English business world for seniors.
It tells the story of an ordinary man who discovers the extraordinary key to life. Special prizes will again be awarded to the patrons who best display the staid English businessman attire.
Doors open at 6 pm and the usual delightful array of finger food and soft drinks is available. The Try booking service will open on February 25 but anyone requiring assistance can call Amanda on 0429 393 095.
Rotary's Glenbrook Markets for the next month will also support the disaster appeal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.