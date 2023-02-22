Blue Mountains Gazette

Rotary charity movie to provide aid for Turkey disaster victims

Updated February 23 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 9:00am
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary has snared a real coup with its next charity movie Living starring Bill Nighy - and all proceeds will aid the Turkiye disaster victims.

