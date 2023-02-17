Blue Mountains City Council is raising the rainbow flag in support of Sydney WorldPride 2023 and the local Blue Mountains LGBTIQ community.
WorldPride coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, the 45th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and the fifth anniversary of Australia saying yes to same-sex marriage.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "WorldPride 2023 is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate diversity and inclusion in our community."
Held from February 17 to March 5, the WorldPride festival will see more than 300 events take place across Sydney including the return of Mardi Gras Parade to Oxford Street, the creation of Pride Villages in Surry Hills and a Coming Back Out Ball at the Sydney Town Hall, along with hundreds of other events and a sea of rainbow murals, banners and flags.
Scenic World in Katoomba is also celebrating WorldPride 2023, with the Scenic Skyway wrapped in the Progress Flag. On February 18-19 local drag queens and kings will also perform on the world's steepest train. More information is available at prideamplified.au/events/scenic-world-pride-weekend/.
Sydney WorldPride 2023 has been predicted to be the biggest event in NSW since the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
Each May, council also raises the rainbow flag to show its support of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) at a celebration at Civic Place, Katoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.