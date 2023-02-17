Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains City Council raises rainbow flag in support of WorldPride 2023

Updated February 17 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:32pm
Blue Mountains Councillor Claire West, Mayor Cr Mark Greenhill and Deputy Mayor Cr Sarah Redshaw with the rainbow flag.

Blue Mountains City Council is raising the rainbow flag in support of Sydney WorldPride 2023 and the local Blue Mountains LGBTIQ community.

