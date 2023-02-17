'I'd love him to come in and try it': Brewer creates ginger beer for famous ginger, Ed Sheeran

A craft brewer from the Blue Mountains has issued a cheeky challenge to UK singing superstar Ed Sheeran.
Craig Talbot from Brew Mountains Brewery has invited the famous ginger to visit his Valley Heights tap room to enjoy a schooner of his latest beverage - an alcoholic ginger beer called Ed Beeran.
"I'd love him to come in and try it," said the UK-born brewer of the new beverage launched on February 17. "He's a very talented Englishman... I remember seeing him on the Graham Norton Show over 10 years ago and thinking 'this guy is really good'."
Sheeran is currently on tour in Australia with two upcoming shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium on February 24 and 25 - just a 50-minute drive from Brew Mountains Brewery's base in the industrial area in the Lower Blue Mountains.
"People have been asking me for a while to put on a ginger beer but what really pushed me to do it now is that Ed Sheeran is in town," said Mr Talbot.
With an alcohol content of four per cent, he hopes the Ed Beeran ginger beer will become a fixture in his tap room, outlasting its namesakes' current tour.
Not available for retail sale, Sheeran fans (or just ginger beer fans) will have to visit Brew Mountains Brewery in Tayler Road, Valley Heights to taste a drop. The tap room is open Fridays from 4-8pm and Saturdays from 12-8pm, with food trucks located outside.
