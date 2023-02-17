Blue Mountains Gazette

'I'd love him to come in and try it': Brewer creates ginger beer for famous ginger, Ed Sheeran

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated February 18 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A craft brewer from the Blue Mountains has issued a cheeky challenge to UK singing superstar Ed Sheeran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.