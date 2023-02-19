Blue Mountains Gazette
Two elderly bushwalkers missing in Megalong Valley

By Maureen Dettre
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:55am, first published 7:27am
Emergency services vehicles in the Megalong Valley. Picture Blue Mountains Police Area Command Facebook.

A search has resumed for two men who went missing while bushwalking in the NSW Blue Mountains.

