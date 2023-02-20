The Will to live: Corlett's Lifeline run

Will Corlett is about to undertake a truly mammoth task, with the 18-year-old former Katoomba High School student set to run the 200 kms from Launceston to Hobart.
Mr Corlett is hoping his run, starting on Wednesday, February 22 and covering nearly five times the marathon distance, will raise $200,000 for Lifeline. He sees it as a way to promote a change in mindset for those struggling mentally. He said his own experience was his inspiration.
"I was going through a pretty tough time and reflecting on that, it would have been a great point to call Lifeline," he said.
"At the time I thought I probably wasn't bad enough to call Lifeline. But reflecting on it, I'd say that you don't call Lifeline when you are bad enough, you call them so you never get to that point.
"That's the message which I want to share through doing this almost impossible challenge."
Having already raised more than $4,000, Mr Corlett is selling T-shirts with every dollar going towards his target.
If you would like to buy a shirt: www.hafg.com.au/shop
If you would like to donate directly, search 'project impossible lifeline'.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
