Blue Mountains Gazette

The Will to live: Corlett's Lifeline run

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Corlett recently ran the Australia Ultra Trail marathon in his home town of Katoomba, New South Wales. Picture supplied

Will Corlett is about to undertake a truly mammoth task, with the 18-year-old former Katoomba High School student set to run the 200 kms from Launceston to Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.