Three-car crash at Woodford

A three-car crash has occurred on the Great Western Highway at Woodford.
The accident happened shortly after 7.30am on the highway near Park Road.
Livetraffic.com reported that westbound traffic has been affected.
Meanwhile, buses will replace trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow all week.
Trains run between Mount Victoria and Central, some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains continue to run between Bathurst, Lithgow and Central, to a changed timetable.
Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches should call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
At Blackheath, the station has reopened following work over the weekend hoisting the new lifts into place.
