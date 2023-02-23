Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood resident John Dufty celebrates 50 years of service in Fire and Rescue NSW

TW
By Tom Walker
February 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Springwood resident John Dufty started with Fire and Rescue NSW 50 years ago things were different - you turned up and were on the truck that same day, out fighting fires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.