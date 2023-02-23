When Springwood resident John Dufty started with Fire and Rescue NSW 50 years ago things were different - you turned up and were on the truck that same day, out fighting fires.
Protective equipment was also less prevalent, Mr Dufty recalled.
"When you first started you went into a burning building, you didn't wear BA [breathing apparatus], you just went in through the smoke," he said.
"A lot of blokes that were younger than me, that started around the same time as me, [aren't] alive today because of what we used to walk into and fight fires with. I guess I'm one of the lucky ones, I don't know why."
Today BA sets are provided to every firefighter on the truck, and new firefighters are rigorously trained for nearly six months before they can even get on that truck.
This is part of why Mr Dufty is still on active duty at the age of 71; to see these new firefighters through their training and to leave behind a capable crew when he retires.
"Springwood's in good hands at the moment," he said.
Mr Dufty began with Fire and Rescue NSW in Katoomba on February 15, 1973, with this year marking his 50th anniversary as an on-call firefighter (previously 'volunteer' and 'retained').
He moved up to Lithgow in 1979 to run his own business, and was captain at the station there until 2004. Then he sold his business and moved down to Springwood, where he has served as a firefighter ever since.
Throughout his career Mr Dufty has earned a plethora of awards, including a National Emergency Medal - received this year - for his work in the 2020 fires.
"We've had many major bushfires in the Mountains, and since '73 I've been to every one of them. Plus quite a few within the state," he said.
He said despite thinking about retirement for a while now, he continues to pass the physical exams to continue serving.
"Once you reach 65 you get a medical [examination] every 12 months, and it's a pretty thorough medical. So I decided that if I could keep passing the medical than I would stay until at least [the] 50 years," he said.
"At the moment I'm still going to stay in the brigade. I'm fit enough, I can do the job. Can probably do it better than some other people."
He said his favourite part of the job is providing aid to the community.
"Over the years I've been to many incidents, too many to think about. But just being able to assist, especially when people are at their worst time... just being able to help people, that's why I joined and I still enjoy that part of the job," he said.
Acting Captain of Springwood Fire Station, Paul Barton, spoke highly of Mr Dufty's career.
"It's a magnificent achievement, 50 years in the job. There's not many people that get that opportunity," he said.
"One of the permanent firefighters said '50 years? I haven't been alive that long!'"
Mr Dufty's son, David, is also a Deputy Captain at Springwood station.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
