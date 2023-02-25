Grants and Exhibits: Applications open for Mountains artists

Blue Mountains Council is calling for submissions for arts programs, where budding creatives can receive funding or exposure they need to grow their craft.
The Blue Mountains City of the Arts Grant Program provides $10,000 to successful applicants, for projects that encourage innovation and strengthen local arts and community.
The 2022 grant recipient, Kalani Gacon, used the funding to run the youth mentoring project Mountain of Youth, in which he helped Year 9-10 Katoomba High School students create a short film.
Their film, Soles, was shown at the Edge Cinema in Katoomba last year with a red carpet premiere night.
Mr Gacon has described the experience as "immersive and life changing".
"This grant opportunity gave me, our team and our mentees a significant creative opportunity to professionally produce a high-quality film product," said he said.
Additionally, the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's Altitude Program, previously known as the Expose Program, will allow successful applicants to exhibit their artistic work in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery in 2024.
The selected recipient for last year was Adrienne Richards, who showcased her drawing and ceramic exhibition The Way We Live Now.
"I was well supported by the wonderful exhibition staff and the installation equipment available meant I was able to realise my vision," she said.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill is thrilled to be extending these opportunities again in 2023.
"The arts are one of the Blue Mountains' most treasured and inspiring industries. We have a higher percentage of artists and creatives in our LGA than the average, and that is why we strive to support a strong and vibrant arts culture," he said.
Joint information sessions for both programs will be held on Wednesday March 1, 12.30pm, at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub, and Thursday March 2, 5pm, at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre. Register via eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/blue-mountains-cultural-centre-31208197813.
Altitude Program submissions close Sunday March 19, midnight. More information at https://bluemountainsculturalcentre.com.au/be-involved/exhibiting-opportunities/.
City of the Arts Grant Program applications close Sunday March 26, 5pm. More information at https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/city-of-the-arts-trust.
