Acceptance and inclusion are important concepts for Blue Mountains resident Shiloh Jayde.
As a member of the queer community they welcome the idea behind Sydney WorldPride, the first festival ever held in the Southern Hemisphere aimed at celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and everything they bring to society.
Shiloh, 27, says events like this have a number of purposes.
"While the core is to have a safe and welcoming event for the queer community and those adjacent, I think it's also incredibly important as an axis for education and inclusion," they said.
"Anyone who isn't aligned with these communities is still welcome to experience them and it becomes an extension of equality.
"These events symbolise the hard working queer people who gave us this modern platform, and so it's importantly extended to the outside community in favor of inclusivity."
Acceptance has also - mostly - been Shiloh's experience of being a transgender non-binary resident of the lower Blue Mountains.
"There's always the challenge of changing perceptions in what is historically an older community," they said. "But nearly everyone I've come across of all ages, backgrounds and contexts has been, at the very least, accepting."
As far as society's general view of the LGBTQIA+ community, things are certainly improving, Shiloh says.
"I'm thankful that these days we are seen less as an anomaly and are instead being accepted as just another part of the community," they said.
"I'm glad that the majority of society is in a position to accept that things like gender and sexuality are not static, nor should there be any one way that people are expected to live their lives in that context."
But for Shiloh that wasn't always the case.
"As someone who grew up in the private religious school system I found it difficult when I realised my sexuality was different to others," they said.
"While I can't speak for every school - nor the case now - it was certainly not a welcoming environment to try and find myself.
"Without going into detail, my family were all completely unaware until a family tragedy occurred. I was informed while out with my partner and had to go meet up with my grieving family and simultaneously introduce my partner to them.
"It was awful at the time, but a blessing in disguise as it sort of took the planning and stress out of my hands. These days they support me completely.
"My friends were, and always are, supportive of me as well. I was very thankful that the close circle I kept was accepting, and anyone who wasn't supportive was cut out pretty quickly."
And the good news, Shiloh says, is that the perception of being queer has changed "dramatically" in their lifetime.
"My critical age of self discovery and acceptance moved pretty well in time with things like the marriage equality movement," they said.
"All the push for change, and acceptance that's happened before me has laid the platform for the activists of today to push for further equality."
As an advertising features and special publications journalist my main focus is to engage with the local business community in order to tell their stories and build a mutually successful connection. You can email me at alison.adams@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
