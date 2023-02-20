UPDATE 7am TUESDAY: Two bushwalkers reported missing in the Megalong Valley have been found in good health.
The men - aged 69 and 81 - were located about 1am (Tuesday, February 21) near Mobbs Swamp by officers from the Blue Mountains Police Rescue Squad and NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team.
The men are reported to be in good health and are being escorted out of bushland, expected to return to Dunphy's campground about 6.45am, NSW Police said.
Neither man have suffered any injuries but they will be assessed by paramedics.
Blue Mountains Police Area Command Detective Inspector Michael Marinello said it is always pleasing to locate bushwalkers safe and well, but it is also a timely reminder for bushwalkers to have an appropriate communication plan.
5.30pm MONDAY: Police have appealed for the public's help to locate two men missing from the Blue Mountains.
Alfred Zawadzki, aged 69, and Klaus Umland, aged 81, are believed to have started a bushwalk from Dunphy's campground in the Megalong Valley on Wednesday, February 15, telling a friend they intended to return on Friday, February 17.
When the 69-year-old man failed to keep an appointment on February 19, officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and began a search for the missing men.
Police have located a car belonging to the missing 81-year-old man in the car park of Dunphy's campground.
Alfred is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm, with a medium build and grey hair.
Klaus is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm, with grey hair.
Both men are described as regular and experienced bushwalkers and police believe activity of this nature would have been within their capabilities.
A search operation for the men resumed at 7am on Monday, February 20. The search party included officers from the Blue Mountains Police, Police Rescue Squad, PolAir, Rural Fire Service and SES Bush Search and Rescue.
While information has been provided to police that the men had later decided to extend their walk, police are continuing their search and keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the pair since Friday.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Blue Mountains Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
