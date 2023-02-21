Police have revealed details about the successful search for two men who were reported missing in the Megalong Valley.
The men - aged 69 and 81 - were located about 1am (Tuesday, February 21) near Mobbs Swamp by officers from the Blue Mountains Police Rescue Squad and NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team.
In an address to the media at Katoomba Police Station on February 21, Duty Officer Inspector Steve Vuletas described the search as "a long trip" to the bushwalkers and a "very long hike" to escort them out.
"There was a convoy of police and paramedics that went to a clearing into the bushland. It was then a 7 kilometre trek to find the gentlemen, and they were actually 300 metres off a track themselves," said Mr Vuletas.
"When we found them... given their age, whilst they are experienced, getting them back to civilisation essentially was another long trip back out, particularly when you've done six days of walking around in bushland as it was."
Police were able to establish communication with the bushwalkers on the night of February 20, through which the men's location was pinpointed.
Mr Vuletas said the response was a multi-agency effort which included sourcing a plane from outside NSW.
"We in fact had a plane come from Melbourne specifically for this operation. So that was initiated last night at around 7pm when we identified where the gentlemen were," he said.
Mr Vuletas said the men had planned to finish their bushwalk earlier than Sunday, but that for reasons unknown to him the men decided to extend their walk.
He said it's important to plan bushwalks safely and share details with other parties where possible.
"We appreciate that we've got a lovely landscape out here... If you come to the area though, have a plan... bring enough resources with you, food, water, the right clothing. And let the National Parks and Wildlife Services know as well."
While bringing a fully charged mobile device on bushwalks is recommended, Mr Vuletas also recommends requesting an emergency beacon from National Parks and Wildlife or Katoomba Police Station before trips into bushland.
