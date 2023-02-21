Norman Lindsay Gallery celebrates 50 years in Blue Mountains Advertising Feature

The former home of Norman Lindsay has become a favourite destination and a must-see Blue Mountains treasure. Picture supplied

You can enjoy the beauty of the former home for free and hone your creative skills

The National Trust (NSW) has showcased Norman Lindsay's creative life in his historic home at Faulconbridge for the public's enjoyment for 50 years.

The house and expansive grounds, called "Springwood" by Norman, has become a favourite destination and a must-see Blue Mountains treasure.

In 1969 Norman Lindsay gifted a collection of his works in his will to the National Trust (NSW).



The gift included 16 watercolours, 17 oil paintings, nine pen drawings, assorted pencil drawings, ship models, sculptures and statuary. He stated, "all my paints, painting table and other materials dealing with my craft".

According to Norman's will, the Trust had to acquire the home from his estranged wife, Rose Lindsay to house his bequest.

A fundraising appeal began and included a very generous donation by SH Ervin which was enough to secure the property.



Governor-General Sir Paul Hasluck officiated at the opening of the Norman Lindsay Gallery on February 24, 1973.

The Norman Lindsay Gallery is situated on the land of the Dharug and Gundungurra people.

From 1912 the property was home to Norman, Rose and their daughters Jane and Helen. Norman created paintings, drawings, etching plates, cartoons and the Australian Classic "The Magic Pudding".



He also wrote books, and made ship models and garden sculptures. Rose printed the etchings, and this collaboration between artist and printer produced 375 etchings over 20 years.

The National Trust (NSW) is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Norman Lindsay Gallery with a free entry Gala Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, February 25-26 from 10am to 4pm.

You can enjoy the beauty of the former home, studios and extensive grounds for free and hone your creative skills in Drop-in and Draw spaces for adults and children.

Children can draw the Albert the Magic Pudding in the garden marquee with inspiration and material supplied. Older children and adults can draw Lindsay's sculptures, including the Balinese Dancer, in the beautiful sandstone courtyard of the old house.

A new exhibition - Norman Lindsay's Legacy - opens this weekend and is curated specially for the anniversary.

