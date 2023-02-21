Student support leads to understanding in Blaxland High leadership program Advertising Feature

Blaxland High School captains Billy Bent-Ngawaka and Chelsea Laird are proud of their role as mentors. Picture supplied

Blaxland High School has a comprehensive student leadership program which starts from Year 7 with the Student Representative Council.

With representatives from Years 7 to 12 the Student Representative Council's activities focus on leadership development programs, fundraising for charity and school spirit activities.

Principal Emma Le Marquand said Peer Support leaders are trained in Year 9 to support and mentor the incoming Year 7 students.

"They support them through a robust transition program which starts when the new students are still in Year 6," Ms Le Marquand said.

The school also helps students to become Peer Mediators and develop the skills needed to support the resolution of social tensions.

"This is designed to build the resilience and conflict resolution skills which all students can use in both their school years and their future lives," Ms Le Marquand said.

Blaxland High's school captaincy program is unique as it runs over two years.

Year 12 captains mentor the Year 11 cohort and, as a team, they lead the student voice.

They develop skills in project management, moral purpose and strategic thinking.

Year 12 captain Billy Bent-Ngawaka said he loved the role as he enjoyed advocating for his peers, creating a more culturally inclusive environment and working alongside his fellow captains.

Fellow captain Emily Kirkpatrick said being a school captain was "a rewarding experience that has already been educational".

"As Year 11 captains, we have only recently stepped into this role, but we have already experienced many valuable opportunities for leadership," Emily said.

"I know I look forward to all the future opportunities we will have to serve our school and community."

Banjo Tucker said being a captain at Blaxland High had provided him with many opportunities to be a leader.

"I have been able to improve my leadership abilities and extend the connection between students and teachers within our school," he said.

"Being a school captain has also given me an active role in the activities around the school and in the community."

Year 11 student Louise Viney said being a captain was an "excellent opportunity".



"Within the first few months of this important role, I have come to understand the significance this responsibility holds," she said.

"I have noticed younger students seeing me as a safe person to talk to or ask for help and it is such an important thing to have friendly faces around the school."

Lucy Dickson said being a school captain meant a lot to her as she was able to take part in what happens through the school and represent her fellow students as a young leader.

"The responsibility to undertake being a school captain takes a lot of time and effort and it has already been such an amazing experience for so many reasons," she said.