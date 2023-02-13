Waratah Dental Leura welcomes new dentist

A new dentist at Waratah Dental Leura is keen to meet the local community and deliver excellent dental care to her patients.
Dr Gabriel Mouawad and Dr Kylie Arnot are excited to welcome Dr Ashima Gupta at Waratah Dental Leura as she will be able to offer more treatment options and extended opening hours to their patients. The practice will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays with the scope of opening on Mondays in the near future.
Dr Gupta started her dental career in Orange, before moving to Sydney. She has been practicing in Sydney for over 12 years and has experience working at a public hospital as well as various private practices.
Having worked in a range of health care settings she thoroughly understands the dental needs and concerns of patients across different age groups, especially young children.
"A pleasant dental experience is a huge motivator for children and adults alike, to continue seeing their dentist," she said.
She is a big advocate of the philosophy that "A healthy mouth is a gateway to good overall health" and therefore focuses immensely on preventive care.
In addition to the existing dental services offered at Waratah Dental Leura, Dr Gupta will now offer Invisalign and Fast Braces treatment for straightening the teeth along with teeth whitening, smile makeovers and cosmetic fillers.
"Fast Braces is the revolutionary system of fast, safe and affordable braces that is changing the field of orthodontics and provides outstanding results," Dr Gupta said.
If you've ever considered 'traditional fixed braces' but have been put off by the need to wear them for two to three years plus the cost, then Waratah Dental Leura can help you. Call 47843165 to book a complimentary consult for a Fast Braces assessment.
