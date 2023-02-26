It's 1909, you're terminally ill, married with a young family of five, aged from 10 to 2. What assistance is available?
New South Wales had introduced an aged pension in 1900; neither you nor your wife qualified. Nor did you qualify for the 1908 NSW invalid pension. NSW only introduced widows' pensions in 1926 and child endowment in 1927.
Forty-year-old John Gearin and his wife Emily faced this question during 1909. They were neither the first nor the last family to do so. Government assistance was unavailable. Wives were particularly vulnerable: few employment opportunities opened to respectable women.
John emigrated to Australia from County Cork, Ireland around 1880, lived with his brother Michael in Botany and worked in Sydney pubs. Emily Hannan's family were also connected with hotels, and the two met and married in 1898.
Katoomba, that "delightfully situated place of resort for the tourist and the tired health-seeker" (Catholic Press, 11.11.1909) beckoned. John Gearin purchased the goodwill of the long-established Biles Railway Hotel early 1909.
Gearin quickly established himself and his family in Katoomba, becoming vice-president of the Springwood Cycling Club, ensuring that their open races turned at the Railway Hotel.
The Government Gazette of the State of NSW, 25.8.1909, recorded John Gearin as the licensee for the Railway Hotel Katoomba, a month after his death on 27.7.1909.
The Nepean Times (6.11.1909) noted Emily Gearin's application for the transfer of the hotel's license which the Licensing Court stood over temporarily. The NSW Gazette (24.8.1910) confirmed her as licensee of the hotel. This provided a safe and secure home for their children and herself. The girls attended Mount St Mary's School while the boys boarded at St Josephs in Sydney.
Their plans were successful because Emily Gearin was an astute businesswoman.
From 1910-1920, Emily focused on the hotel, according to the Blue Mountain Echo (12.11.1920): "With a family of five, Mrs Gearin essayed the managerial duties, and under her able supervision the Hotel Railway has advanced from its small estate into one of the best-equipped and most comfortable hostels on the Western Line.".
In 1923, Mrs Gearin bought two cottages in Lurline Street, to build a modern boarding-house. She headhunted Mrs Webb, a widow with two children, the successful manager of Eldon guesthouse in Katoomba Street, 1917-1924. A popular hostess, Mrs Webb kept the Eldon name, the new Eldon opening in April 1924. It too was successful. Mrs Webb and her daughter Ada managed it throughout the Gearins' ownership. Mrs Webb died there in 1963.
Both women, widows, successfully supported themselves and their children through their work in the accommodation business when supporting oneself was very difficult for a woman with children.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.