A planned helicopter operation to drop materials to work sites around the Conservation Hut at Wentworth Falls has been postponed.
The closures were to affect the following areas/tracks on Thursday, February 23:
However, the operation has been postponed and will be done at a later day, yet to be advised.
There are also tracks closed because of subsidence hazards and/or upgrades. Full details can be found on the National Parks and Wildlife Service website.
