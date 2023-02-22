Blue Mountains Gazette

Temporary track closures in Wentworth Falls

February 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A number of areas around the Conservation Hut at Wentworth Falls are to be closed to allow a helicopter to deliver materials to work sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.