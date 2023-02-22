A number of areas around the Conservation Hut at Wentworth Falls are to be closed to allow a helicopter to deliver materials to work sites.
The closures will affect the following areas/tracks on Thursday, February 23, weather permitting:
There are also tracks closed because of subsidence hazards and/or upgrades. Full details can be found on the National Parks and Wildlife Service website
