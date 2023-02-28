February 22 in the year 2000 started out as a normal day for my eight-year-old self. Little did I know my life would never be the same again.
After a non-eventful day at school, Dad had a friend over in the evening.
I was watching television when the friend left. The sound of a revving car and breaks squealing down the street startled me.
Some time passed before I heard the revving of a car again.
I remember hearing Dad talking out the front door and then slamming it.
Before I knew it he was yelling at my mother to get on to the floor. Dad ran into our room and told my sister to get under the bed as he lifted me off the top bunk as fast as possible.
The 'friend' was armed with a compound bow. Arrows began to shoot through our front door.
My father directed us all to run as fast as we could out the back door.
It was pitch black as we hurried down our quarter-acre yard. The back gate had never felt so far away.
The adrenaline and terror activated my young body. The possibility of dying or losing my family while running for our lives was terrifying.
We ran to the safety of my grandmother's backyard and called the police.
The perpetrator was found guilty of assault and was given a good behaviour bond.
That night was the end of living in the innocent world of an eight-year-old.
I had now been exposed to a new world of darkness and violence.
Dr Robyn Swanton, a senior lecturer in Charles Sturt University's school of psychology said it could be traumatic having a sense of safety taken from you at a young age.
"As a child, you're relying on these adults or authority figures in your life. And this was this person was a 'Friend'," she said.
"You're relying on those people to give you that safety and security and all sudden that's taken away from you. That in itself is very traumatic."
I remember waking up after our first night back home. The morning light glistened through the puncture holes in our front door.
Once I returned to school I carried on normally. I didn't want to be the kid who had arrows shot through her door.
This was the first sign of a coping mechanism that would stay with me through the years.
I pretend I am okay, suppress my emotions and carry on.
"Sometimes disassociation is a way they [people who have experienced trauma] cope with intrusive memories, or the memories they've suppressed," Dr Swanton said.
At night I was crippled with fear that my Dad's former friend would return.
Every noise, every whistle of the wind would keep me awake.
According to Dr Swanton these are signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
The symptoms would continue for many years. My heart still stops at a loud revving car passing by.
It took years for me to realise this noise triggers memories of that night.
"Sometimes children don't have the capacity to think and understand what's happening to them," Dr Swanton said.
"It's not until you're matured as an adult that you can then make that connection, or someone else can help you make it."
Some 20 years elapsed before I began to properly process the events of that night.
"Children don't talk about specific traumatic experiences until adulthood. It could simply be that they don't want to relive it, or they don't know how to," Dr Swanton said.
"Often, talking about it means reliving it and research tells us now isn't always the best type of therapy. It can work for some people, but it's not always for everyone. It can be very traumatising for them."
I have realised that while it's dark and scary, facing the past also brings light.
"Often people think, 'Oh, that was 10 to 20 years ago, surely you're over it.' But it's not that simple, Dr Swanton said.
"Trauma can be very complex and often with a child's mind, how do you understand and cope with that?" she said.
Addressing the trauma has given me self-understanding. After 23 years, I finally feel safe.
