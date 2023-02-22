Blue Mountains Gazette

Workshop on Voice to Parliament held in Springwood

Updated February 24 2023 - 4:46pm, first published February 22 2023 - 11:30am
Blue Mountains residents have heard the case for a Voice to Parliament at a workshop held at the Uniting Church Hall in Springwood.

