Workshop on Voice to Parliament held in Springwood

Blue Mountains residents have heard the case for a Voice to Parliament at a workshop held at the Uniting Church Hall in Springwood.
Held on February 19, non-Indigenous and Indigenous residents of the Blue Mountains and Penrith came to the workshop which was opened by Gundungurra and Darug elder, Aunty Carol Cooper.
In anticipation of the Voice Referendum this year, the workshop aimed to help attendees understand the Uluru Statement, and play a part in addressing the inequity still experienced by First Nations peoples in Australia today.
The Walking Together program was developed by Nicole Laupepa and Jacqui Parker through Father Chris Riley's Youth Off the Streets, with the Sydney Alliance's work around the Uluru Statement.
Springwood Uniting Church hosted the training sponsored by the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies and supported by Plus61J Media.
